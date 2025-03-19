The former Leeds United winger is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano has given his take on recent reports linking former Leeds United winger Raphinha with a sensational move to Manchester United.

Reports from Spain earlier this week linked Raphinha with a return to the Premier League this summer, even going as far as to claim Manchester United had submitted an offer worth €70million (£58.9m). Old Trafford chiefs are expected to spend big ahead of next season and the Brazilian is reportedly seen as the perfect antidote to the goalscoring issues currently affecting Ruben Amorim’s squad.

It was suggested Barcelona might find the offer ‘difficult to refuse’, despite the fact it is only around £4m more than they paid Leeds for Raphinha back in 2022. There is also thought to be interest across Europe but, the report claims, it is Manchester United who have ‘made the strongest move so far’.

Romano’s Raphinha transfer update

Whether Old Trafford chiefs do hold a genuine interest in Barcelona’s star winger remains to be seen but in his transfer column for GiveMeSport, Romano appeared to play down suggestions of an official bid. He wrote: "I’ve zero indications from my sources about contacts, talks, calls, anything to link Raphinha with Man United. Zero."

That is not to say Manchester United don’t hold an interest in Raphinha, who has become a genuine contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or following an incredible campaign. But there is a big gap to bridge between having a player on a list of possible targets and actually making an official bid.

What’s sure is that virtually every top club across Europe will be admirers of Raphinha, whose assist in a 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday took him to 45 attacking returns in just 42 appearances across all competitions. The tricky winger has scored an incredible 27 goals in that period, 11 of which have come in 10 Champions League games.

Raphinha is now many people’s favourite to be named the world’s best player during October’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, which would make him the first ever winner to have previously played for Leeds. And the Brazilian has regularly stated his desire to continue at Camp Nou, where he has often worn the captain’s armband on his way to becoming a fan favourite.

Do Leeds have any clauses for Raphinha?

Raphinha’s recent success has raised questions among Leeds fans as to whether their club could receive extra bonuses relating to his 2022 transfer. Barcelona agreed to pay an initial £50m for the 28-year-old, with add-ons varying between £5m and £10m based on different reports.

One Spanish outlet claimed Leeds could be set to receive around £10m if Barcelona win the Champions League while Raphinha is still at the club, and that looks like a very real possibility with Hansi Flick’s side in the quarter-finals and among the favourites. As of yet, there has been no suggestion of a clause related to winning the Ballon d’Or.

Questions have also been asked as to whether Leeds might get a portion of any future sale but that is definitely not the case. As the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth reported back in January 2023, there is no sell-on clause inserted into the initial transfer.

