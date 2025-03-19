The March international break looks to have come at a good time for Leeds United as Daniel Farke’s side re-boot for a massive eight-game promotion run-in. One win in four has seen their lead at the top of the Championship cut from five points to goal difference alone, but there is still confidence they can get the job done.

Leeds are on course to comfortably top 90 points in what has been another excellent campaign, and while this year’s team has more balance than the previous one, there have still been a few top performers. But who would make it into the Championship Team of the Season?

Well, the YEP has put together a line-up that, according to WhoScored.com, has performed the most consistently over the course of the season so far, with two Whites stars joining others from the likes of Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley. Take a look below to see who has made the cut.

GK: Michael Cooper (Sheffield United) - 6.95 Looks an absolute snip at just £2m from Plymouth Argyle and has kept an impressive 19 clean sheets in his 36 games. The 25-year-old has often kept Sheffield United in games they've gone on to win.

RB: Trai Hume (Sunderland) - 7.17 Only captain Dan Neil has more league minutes for Sunderland than Hume, whose return of one goal and six assists from right-back is very impressive. Just as consistent defensively too.

CB: Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 7.18 QPR's defensive record is not at the level of Leeds, Sheffield United or Burnley but that is no fault of Dunne's. The Republic of Ireland international has played more league minutes than any outfield teammate and even has five goals to his name.

CB: Luke McNally (Bristol City) - 7.13 Another Republic of Ireland international who has chipped in with his fair share of goals from the back, with three for the season. A huge part of Bristol City's somewhat surprising play-off push under Liam Manning.

LB: Junior Firpo (Leeds United) - 7.22 Enjoying another excellent campaign at left-back, albeit he spends most of his time in the attacking third. Three goals and nine assists an outstanding return and has turned up with crucial moments in recent weeks, not least the equaliser at Sheffield United.