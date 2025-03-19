Leeds United could be set for a busy summer transfer window if they are promoted.

Leeds United have been linked with a sensational summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper looks almost certain to move on from Merseyside this summer, with the likelihood being he will drop down to third-choice following the £29million arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. Brazilian Alisson Becker is nailed on as first-choice and so Kelleher is unlikely to even make the Liverpool bench next season.

The Republic of Ireland international has several suitors across the Premier League, having proven more than capable when stepping in for an injured Alisson and taking his place as Liverpool’s Carabao Cup goalkeeper - he even started in Sunday’s 2-0 final defeat to Newcastle United. And now GiveMeSport reports on interest from Elland Road, with Leeds thought to have joined an ever-growing list of admirers.

Leeds Kelleher latest

They claim Leeds have ‘taken a look’ at Kelleher as they plan for the possibility of promotion, which would be the catalyst for a busy summer as 49ers Enterprises look to avoid the mistakes of previous owners. Goalkeeper has been a key point of debate among supporters this season, with current first-choice Illan Meslier guilty of several high-profile mistakes.

As with so many recent links, Leeds would only stand a chance of signing someone like Kelleher if indeed they are promoted, with Liverpool’s expected £25m price-tag completely out of reach for any Championship team. That figure might even be a stretch for Elland Road chiefs if they are promoted, given the money that will need to be spent across the squad.

It’s a price-tag that established top-flight teams will be more able to afford, and there is no shortage of competition for Kelleher with the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all linked in the past. The ever-improving Bournemouth are also thought to be keen on a deal.

Kelleher transfer stance

While Leeds’ chances of landing Kelleher might look slim at present, it is widely expected he will leave Liverpool for more regular football elsewhere. The promising goalkeeper was subject to offers last year and this summer’s arrival of Mamardashvili will only push him further down the pecking order, with no secret made of his desire to move on.

"I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out," Kelleher said back in September. "The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction.

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands. It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."

