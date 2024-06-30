Talks put Tottenham in pole position to sign Leeds United's Archie Gray, defender exit also close
Tottenham Hotspur have moved into pole position to sign Leeds United star Archie Gray with talks ongoing ahead of this evening’s PSR deadline.
Leeds have Profitability and Sustainability regulations to contend with and need to sell an asset this summer as tonight’s PSR deadline looms.
Eighteen-year-old midfielder Gray looked set to join Brentford after terms were agreed on Saturday and the star headed for a medical but Leeds pulled the plug this morning and rejected the club’s offer - believed to be amounting to £40m - due to concerns about the payment structure.
But Chelsea and Tottenham remained interested in the England under-21s star and the YEP understands that Spurs have now moved into pole position with talks ongoing about a deal for the young Whites midfielder.
Charlie Cresswell, meanwhile, is understood to be close to sealing a switch to French side Toulouse for a reported fee of around £3.8m. The deal is near completion and expected to be announced imminently.
Today effectively represents a transfer deadline day of sorts in being the final day where player sales count towards 2023-24 accounts from a PSR perspective.
