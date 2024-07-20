Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Archie Gray’s younger brother Harry made his Leeds United debut on Friday at just 15 years of age.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Gray has declared his Leeds United debut as an “unreal feeling” and an occasion which quickly drew a response from his big brother Archie.

Harry, still only 15, was named on Daniel Farke’s bench for Friday night’s pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town, at which fans were singing his name before he was even introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those chants then grew louder as it became clear that the teen was about to be introduced as a 76th-minute substitute, the striker swapping places with record signing Georginio Rutter and immediately taking up the no 9 role.

The young striker quickly began pressing Town’s back line and sent an effort over the bar as part of an energetic debut which clearly pleased both United’s fans - and his older brother.

Taking to his Instagram page, England youth international striker Harry wrote: “Unreal feeling to make my debut for Leeds United, start of the journey.”

Older brother Archie, who left Leeds this summer to join Tottenham for £40m quid, replied simply with: “Love it.”