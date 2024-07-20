Harry Gray sets sights on his Leeds United 'journey' with declaration and Archie Gray verdict
Harry Gray has declared his Leeds United debut as an “unreal feeling” and an occasion which quickly drew a response from his big brother Archie.
Harry, still only 15, was named on Daniel Farke’s bench for Friday night’s pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town, at which fans were singing his name before he was even introduced.
Those chants then grew louder as it became clear that the teen was about to be introduced as a 76th-minute substitute, the striker swapping places with record signing Georginio Rutter and immediately taking up the no 9 role.
The young striker quickly began pressing Town’s back line and sent an effort over the bar as part of an energetic debut which clearly pleased both United’s fans - and his older brother.
Taking to his Instagram page, England youth international striker Harry wrote: “Unreal feeling to make my debut for Leeds United, start of the journey.”
Older brother Archie, who left Leeds this summer to join Tottenham for £40m quid, replied simply with: “Love it.”
