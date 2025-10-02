Leeds United manager Daniel Farke faced the media on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United will be missing two of their wingers for Saturday's Elland Road clash with Tottenham Hotspur in a week of mixed injury news for Daniel Farke.

Both Daniel James and Willy Gnonto have been ruled out for the Spurs clash and there is a question mark over Harry Gray's availability. Lucas Perri is also considered unavailable but has at least returned to training this week.

Despite rumours of a serious knee injury, Wales boss Craig Bellamy confirmed that James had instead suffered an ankle problem. The winger was named in the Wales squad for their October games against England and Belgium but according to Farke will be out for at least a month.

Gnonto missed the games against Wolves and Bournemouth with a calf issue and was due to return to first team training this week but has not done so. And goalkeeper Perri reported a quad injury following the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on August 30 and had not yet returned to full team training ahead of the Bournemouth game. He's back now but not with enough time to be passed match fit for Saturday.

"Mixed news," said Farke. "A few negative bits of news. Daniel James will be out for a few weeks, he's rolled his ankle sadly in training. The doctors say he's likely out four to six weeks so realistically we expect him back just after the November international break. If he would be back before it would be a bonus and a surprise. It's not great news.

"Willy Gnonto will also miss this game, his calf problems are not sorted. He's not back in team training and will just be back after this international break. Few question marks behind Harry Gray, he reported in training some problems with his hip flexor. Not sure if he will be ready and available for the call up on Saturday. So a few problems.

"Some good news, Lucas Perri is back in team training since yesterday. That's definitely good news. It's too early to involve him for this game. The international break will be beneficial and then I expect him to be back available for our games."