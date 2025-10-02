The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare for the January transfer window.

There was some surprise when Leeds United were linked with January moves for two leading Serie A midfielders over the last week.

The Whites were named as potential suitors for Roma stalwart Lorenzo Pellegrini and were also suggested as one of several clubs monitoring Inter star Piotr Zielinski as the failed to make a start for the Serie A giants over the opening weeks of the new season.

After remaining as an unused substitute in league wins against Sassuolo and Cagliari over the last week, the Poland international was handed a first start of the campaign as his side claimed a 3-0 win against Champions League rivals Slavia Prague in midweek. Zielinski still has three years remaining on his current deal at the San Siro but there have been suggestions he could be allowed to depart if a suitable offer is received in January.

However, the former Napoli man seemed to indicate he was fully focused on helping Inter to success this season, rather than assessing any possible moves elsewhere.

The midfielder said: “We’re happy to have put in a good performance with the right attitude. I can contribute with more goals and assists: they’ll definitely come this year, I need to be more aggressive in defence, but I did well today. It was a bit because I’ve not started for a while, really happy for myself and the team, it was important for me to do well and contribute.”

Whites prospect earns standing ovation after impressive loan debut

Leeds United youngster Rory Mahady has made an immediate impact during a loan spell with National League club Scunthorpe United.

With the Iron facing a goalkeeper crisis, they approached the Whites with a view to taking academy stopper Mahady on loan ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to promotion rivals York City. The Leeds youngster helped his temporary employers remain unbeaten this season as they claimed a stunning 3-1 win at the LNER Community Stadium that ensured they head into Saturday’s home clash with Carlisle United just four points adrift of leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Speaking after the game, Scunthorpe boss hailed Mahady’s performance and thanked Leeds for their support in helping the deal progress in time for the young keeper to make his debut.

He told the club website: “It’s a great debut, by the way, his distribution was class. When Rory came into the changing room, they gave him a standing ovation, which is brilliant for him. I mean, what an experience he’s got at his young age already. He’s got to come here. He’s made some great saves, by the way. He’s won, I think, low down, where he scooped it away. It just shows you the pedigree he’s got at Leeds. Thank you, Leeds, so much for facilitating it, because without them, we’d have no goalkeeper. It’s great to be able to use a goalkeeper of that quality.”

