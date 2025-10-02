Leeds United face the visit of Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Former Arsenal star Alan Smith has issued Leeds United backing in his score prediction for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s Whites struggled for goals in the first four games of their Premier League return, scoring just once in their opening quartet of fixtures through Lukas Nmecha’s penalty in the opening 1-0 win at home to Everton.

Leeds, though, have since netted five goals from their last two games and ex-Gunners ace Smith believes Farke’s men have finally ‘found their shooting boots’.

More goals forecast

Smith is now backing United to net again in Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Spurs but the ex-Arsenal, Leicester City and England striker thinks Thomas Frank’s side will also get on the mark to leave Elland Road with a score draw.

In his Expert Analysis: Premier League GW7 Predictions & Analysis column with Best Betting Sites, Smith wrote: “Spurs are trying to find their way after a couple of lacklustre performances and Leeds have found their shooting boots, scoring a few goals. But I’m going to go 1-1.”