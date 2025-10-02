'Amazing' - Leeds United youngster reflects on winning senior debut

A Leeds United academy star made an impressive senior debut for National League club Scunthorpe United.

Leeds United youngster Rory Mahady has reflected on an impressive debut for loan club Scunthorpe United after he helped the National League club to a stunning 3-1 win at fellow promotion challengers York City.

With the Iron facing a goalkeeper crisis, Mahady and Leeds quickly agreed to a short-term loan switch and the Scotland Under-21 international was handed an immediate debut as his temporary employers travelled to the LNER Community Stadium on Wednesday night. Mahady produced a confident and composed display as Alfie Beestin and Oliver Ewing found the net to put their side into a two-goal lead as second-half injury-time approached.

Nerves were set on edge when Ollie Pearce got the Minstermen back into the game - but a late effort from Iron striker Tyrell Sellars-Fleming ensured Mahady got his loan spell off to a positive start and allowed the Leeds prospect to reflected on an impressive bow.

“It was some game to come in to,” he told the Iron’s official YouTube channel. “Obviously, amazing away support and to get the three points was the most important thing. I thought it went pretty well and just to get my bearings in the first ten minutes, get my kicking and a few catches and I thought after that, I was consistent and my game management was good and the boys were excellent. I’m as happy as you can be but obviously when you concede you always think you can do better. To keep that clean sheet next time, that’s all you can hope for.”

Mahady’s temporary switch to Scunthorpe comes just weeks after he started a National League Cup tie against his new club as a Harry Gray hat-trick helped the Whites Under-21s to a 3-1 win at the Attis Arena. The young stopper admitted the game has helped him ease into his loan spell with the National League promotion challengers and gave him an idea of their style of play.

He said: “Playing against you a few weeks ago helped massively because we did a lot of analysis on you so I had an idea of what was going on already and then I’ve got a training session under my belt and playing already. That trophy (the National League Cup) is really good for experience. We managed to win it last year and we didn’t get off to the best start this year but I think we’ve turned things around.”

