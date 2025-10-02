A full injury update on Dan James as Leeds United boss Daniel Farke holds his pre-Tottenham press conference.

A Dan James full injury update will be top of the agenda as Leeds United boss Daniel Farke holds his pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference.

James missed the recent 3-1 win at Wolves due to core muscle issues but returned to the bench for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth for which he was an unused substitute.

Reports then emerged on Monday that James had suffered an injury in training as rumours circulated of a potentially serious knee problem.

But James was still named in Wales boss Craig Bellamy’s squad for October’s internationals, Bellamy then stating that James had an ankle injury but that nothing had been confirmed.

Leeds followed Bellamy’s comments by confirming that James did indeed have an ankle injury which was currently being assessed, adding that any absence was not expected to be long-term.

A club spokesperson said: “As Wales manager Craig Bellamy confirmed in his press conference earlier today, Daniel James has an ankle issue which is currently undergoing assessment. Any absence is not expected to be long-term and Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will provide a full update during Thursday’s press conference.”

The YEP understands James is looking at a potential six-week absence due to an ankle injury, with surgery not deemed necessary at this time.

Ahead of the club’s next game of the Premier League season at home to Tottenham, Farke is holding his pre-match press conference this afternoon where the James injury update will take top billing along with likely news on fellow injured pair Gnonto and Perri.

Gnonto missed the weekend’s draw against Bournemouth due to a calf injury but Farke had been hoping that the Italian would return to training this week.

Perri, meanwhile, who is recovering from a quad injury, has already been ruled out until after the international break.

Farke is speaking to the press at 1.30pm at Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the news here. Leeds and Spurs will lock horns on Saturday lunchtime in a 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.