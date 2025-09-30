Speculation has been circulating regarding an injury to one Leeds United player.

Leeds United winger Daniel James has picked up an ankle injury but sources suggest it is not the long-term injury rumoured by reports over the past 24 hours.

Rumours emerged on Monday that James had sustained a serious knee injury and would be missing for months. On Tuesday morning Craig Bellamy used his Wales squad announcement press conference to confirm that James' injury is actually an ankle problem. But the Wales boss was unable to state when the winger will be back in action. Wales have named James in their squad for October's games against England and Belgium.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of a knee injury,” Bellamy said when quizzed on the reports. “He has an ankle problem. We’ll wait and see, nothing has been confirmed yet so if it’s good, brilliant, but if it isn’t then we’ll adapt. We’re just waiting for confirmation. It’s still too early so we’ll wait and see on that.”

Leeds are yet to confirm the nature or the extent of James' injury but YEP sources suggest it is not as serious as rumoured and he could be looking at six weeks out. The YEP understands that at present surgery is not deemed necessary. James was working his way back to full fitness having sustained a core muscle injury in the defeat at Fulham earlier this month. He was named on the bench for Leeds at the weekend but did not make an appearance and seems to have suffered this latest injury in training since Saturday.

Daniel Farke's right wing options include Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto but the latter is also recovering from a calf problem and sat out the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.