Broadcasters will have deeper access than ever before to Leeds United as a new TV deal gets underway.

Leeds United have been given powers to deny half-time TV camera access to their dressing room next season - so long as they are losing at the time.

A brand new Premier League TV deal gets underway next season and will give main broadcasters Sky Sports and TNT Sports greater access than ever before. The former have already announced they will show a record 215 of the total 380 fixtures across their channels, with at least four per week.

Alongside that huge increase in live broadcasts, Sky and TNT Sports will be given deeper access during matches including half-time and in-game interviews with players or managers - both of which must be ‘positive’. But arguably the most controversial change is the ability for cameras to be present in the dressing room during key periods around the 90 minutes.

As per the Premier League handbook, clubs are permitted to allow at least one of the aforementioned extra access changes a minimum of two times per season, with requests submitted by the league up to five days before kick-off. But even after accepting camera access in the dressing room prior to matchday, Leeds and others can change their mind.

Teams can block access to their dressing room if they are losing at the point where cameras were due to enter, although they will then have to organise a different time for broadcasters to film. Clubs are also expected to have the final say on whether sound is allowed.

As per the new deal, broadcasters can request access during one of four key periods around the 90 minutes: between the end of the warm-up and the first bell ring before kick-off, between the first bell ring and players leaving the dressing room, at half-time or after full-time once all players are back in the dressing room.

Leeds United could be among first to grant Sky Sports access

The dressing room has traditionally been seen as completely off limits for cameras, given potentially game-changing tactical tweaks are discussed and the most TV-appropriate language isn’t always used. Allowing them in has been a controversial decision but the above veto powers should help avoid any serious issues.

Leeds could be among the first teams to receive an access request from broadcasters - although they don’t have to accept it - with their 2025/26 season-opener at home to Everton picked by Sky Sports. The Elland Road clash will round off gameweek one as the first Monday Night Football fixture.

The Whites are then due on Sky Sports twice more before August is out, with a trip to Arsenal and the visit of Newcastle United to Elland Road both picked for a Saturday 5.30pm kick-off. Daniel Farke’s side will, however, be completely free of TV fixture changes through September with all of their three games left for Saturday 3pm starts.

Before it all kicks off, Leeds have two more high-profile friendlies to prepare for after returning from their pre-season camp in Germany. They host La Liga outfit Villarreal at Elland Road on Saturday before a trip to Dublin next weekend, where they take on Italian giants and 2000/01 Champions League opponents AC Milan.