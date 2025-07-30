Leeds United are back in the for a marquee winger after missing out on Igor Paixão to Marseille.

Leeds United look set to miss out on Igor Paixão following reports this week Marseille have reached an agreement with Feyenoord. The Ligue 1 side are expected to pay an initial £28million plus add-ons for the Brazilian, who the YEP understands was keen on playing Champions League football again next season.

To miss out on Paixão is undoubtedly a blow for Leeds, but Elland Road recruitment chiefs are believed to have alternative targets at the same or similar level, with a difference-maker addition out wide still expected before September 1. Below, the YEP takes a look at five potential options.

Dilane Bakwa

The Athletic reported earlier this month a move for Bakwa had been explored, with the 22-year-old more naturally a right winger who would, in theory, compete with Dan James while Willy Gnonto moved to the left. The Strasbourg man did not produce Paixão-level numbers last season - six goals and eight assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances - but his dribbling ability in one-v-one situations was a great weapon.

Bakwa is great at standing up full-backs before either cutting in to shoot, sticking up a cross or forcing them to commit a foul in dangerous areas, while he is also a great ball-carrier. According to FBRef, he was in the top two per cent of Ligue 1 wingers for take-ons that created an opportunity to shoot (0.36 per 90 minutes) and fouls drawn (2.56 per 90), while also being in the top seven per cent for crosses (5.51 per 90), numbers that paint a picture of someone who can comfortably go either way.

Manor Solomon

Much more of a known quantity for Leeds, who enjoyed the fruits of Solomon’s labour on loan last season with 22 goal contributions - 10 goals and 12 assists - only bettered by Joel Piroe. There was interest in a permanent deal earlier this summer but it appeared to go quiet relatively swiftly, with Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank keen to get a look at his full squad.

Leeds are looking for a match-winner and at Championship-level at least, Solomon was that on multiple occasions last season, but it feels like Elland Road chiefs are trying to aim a little higher for their Premier League marquee arrival. Tottenham Hotspur don’t seem overly open to a sale as of yet either.

Armand Lauriente

Sunderland were actually close to signing Lauriente in a £17.5m deal but for it to collapse at the 11th hour, reportedly due to the demands of his agent. That would be an obvious hurdle for Leeds to overcome but the Sassuolo winger can certainly offer the kind of goal threat Elland Road chiefs hoped to land with Paixão.

Last season, Lauriente registered 18 goals and six assists in the admittedly lower-quality Serie B, but in two Serie A campaigns prior he bagged 12 goals and 10 assists, an impressive number which would likely rise if he remained in the Italian top-flight with promoted Sassuolo. It’s difficult to take too much from last season’s data, given the quality of opposition, but he’s one of few wingers to match Paixão when it comes to goals.

Dodi Lukebakio

With Leeds pretty well set for small, technical wingers, someone of Lukebakio’s profile might offer better balance. At 6ft 2ins, he is taller than most but a great carrier of the ball, something that could be a great weapon if Farke opts to deploy a more counter-attacking approach. He also has a good eye for goal, with 11 in 38 La Liga games last season.

Lukebakio was just outside the top 10 per cent of La Liga wingers for successful take-ons (2.45 per 90) and take-ons that created an opportunity to shoot (0.61 per 90) last season, which suggests he is more than happy to run at full-backs. His goals also came for a Sevilla side fighting relegation, evidence he doesn’t need to play for a dominant team in order to create chances.

Edon Zhegrova

The elephant in the room regarding Zhegrova is the fact he hasn’t played since December due to a complicated groin injury that required surgery, but if fit the 26-year-old would be an incredibly exciting signing. Another left-footed right-winger who would therefore push Gnonto over to the left and compete with James.

Another who loves to attack full-backs one-v-one, Zhegrova averaged 2.12 successful take-ons per 90 last season, placing him in the top 13 per cent of wingers in Ligue 1, and much like Paixão he also has a great shot on him. It would be a pretty big gamble for someone like Leeds, however, who will be reliant on having a marquee signing fit for the majority of next season.