Leeds United have not been afraid to spend this summer as their Premier League return edges closer. Elland Road chiefs have splashed around £75million on six fee-paying transfers including the likes of Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol and Lucas Perri, with marquee arrivals expected to follow at left-wing and striker.

Daniel Farke has also welcomed one free transfer through the door, with striker Lukas Nmecha arriving from VfL Wolfsburg, and with the understanding he needs greater depth as well as improved first-team quality, that might be an avenue worth exploring again. Game-changing attackers won’t come cheap and Leeds could do with saving every penny for the likes of Rodrigo Muniz or A.N. Other.

Interestingly, a large number of Premier League players - many of whom played regular top-flight football last season - are without a club and therefore available for nothing. Below, the YEP takes a look at 18 cut-price options that could save Leeds millions of pounds.

1 . Lucasz Fabianski (West Ham) Fell behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order at West Ham and his exit was confirmed before last season ended. Plenty of Premier League experience with Arsenal and Swansea, as well as 57 Poland caps.

2 . Fraser Forster (Tottenham Hotspur) Stood in as Spurs' first-choice for several weeks last season because of injuries elsewhere. Has plenty of previous top-flight experience with Southampton.

3 . Ben Mee (Brentford) Signed a one-year deal last summer but struggled with injury and only started two league games. A veteran of lower-level Premier League, most notably as Burnley captain.

4 . Takehiro Tomiyasu Had his Arsenal contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this summer as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

5 . Vladimi­r Coufal (West Ham) Leeds have been linked with the West Ham summer exit. talkSPORT claimed the Whites and Everton were 'tracking' the 32-year-old, who has vast Premier League experience and a Europa League winners' medal.

6 . Victor Lindelof (Manchester United) One of many to leave Old Trafford this summer as Manchester United continue their cost-cutting exercise. Has over 250 games under his belt for the Red Devils and a fully-fledged Sweden international.