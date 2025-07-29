Leeds United have not been afraid to spend this summer as their Premier League return edges closer. Elland Road chiefs have splashed around £75million on six fee-paying transfers including the likes of Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol and Lucas Perri, with marquee arrivals expected to follow at left-wing and striker.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Daniel Farke has also welcomed one free transfer through the door, with striker Lukas Nmecha arriving from VfL Wolfsburg, and with the understanding he needs greater depth as well as improved first-team quality, that might be an avenue worth exploring again. Game-changing attackers won’t come cheap and Leeds could do with saving every penny for the likes of Rodrigo Muniz or A.N. Other.
Interestingly, a large number of Premier League players - many of whom played regular top-flight football last season - are without a club and therefore available for nothing. Below, the YEP takes a look at 18 cut-price options that could save Leeds millions of pounds.