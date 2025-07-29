One of Leeds United’s 2020 promotion heroes is on the move again less than a year into his contract.

Liam Cooper moved to CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria in September of last year but the club has confirmed today that his contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

A club statement read: “Liam Cooper is no longer a part of CSKA. The club and the defender have terminated their contractual relations by mutual consent. The Scot joined the "army" in September 2024 and played 27 matches, scoring one goal. We thank Liam Cooper and wish him health, luck and success both personally and professionally.”

Cooper left Leeds at the start of last summer upon the expiration of his contract, having spent almost a decade at Elland Road after joining from Chesterfield in 2014. The centre-back, a Scottish international, played 284 times for the Whites, captaining them to promotion from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa and three seasons in the Premier League.

The defender struggled for gametime under Daniel Farke in the German’s first season in charge of Leeds, having picked up a foot injury in the act of scoring in the campaign opener. The Leeds boss was effusive in his tributes to Cooper when his exit was confirmed last summer, however. “It was a pleasure and a privilege to be allowed to be his manager for the last 12 months,” said Farke.

"I've also played several times against him, also in his prime. So what can I say? A fantastic footballer, a fantastic human being, an unbelievable person. He's a real club legend. What he has done for this club in the last decade is more or less second to none. He fits our mantra, side before self. And, yes, he will always be with us, also in our hearts, and will always be a club legend. What he has done for this club, will live forever. From the bottom of my heart, I wish him all the best for the future, for whatever comes up, and probably also some exciting tasks.”

Leeds are likely to part ways with yet another Bielsa favourite this summer after Farke told Patrick Bamford he is not in the club’s Premier League plans and is free to find a new club. Bamford has been training separately from the first team and played with an Under 21s side against Hartlepool at the weekend.