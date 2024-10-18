Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United face a major test of their promotion credentials when they return to Championship action with a home clash against Sheffield United.

The Blades will arrive at Elland Road sat in second place in the second tier and are level on points with leaders Sunderland after going unbeaten during their opening nine games of the league campaign. However, Daniel Farke’s men know they will join both their visitors and the current leaders on 19 points if they become the first team to take maximum points from Chris Wilder’s side. With Friday’s Elland Road clash now just hours away, we take a look at the latest team news, manager quotes and live broadcast details as the Whites and Blades look to boost their own bids for a return to the Premier League.

When does Leeds United v Sheffield United take place?

The eagerly anticipated Yorkshire derby takes place on Friday 18th October at Elland Road. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

What is the latest team news ahead of Leeds United v Sheffield United?

Leeds look to have been handed a double selection boost ahead of Friday night’s clash as wingers Daniel James and Manor Solomon both look to be in contention to return for the game after recovering from injuries. Daniel Farke has also assessed the fitness of several players that have returned from international duty ahead of the game. Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev remain on the sidelines.

The Blades have also had some good news on the injury front after defender Jack Robinson returned to the pitch for their Under-21s earlier this week - but Friday night’s game is expected to come too soon for him to be back in senior action. A hamstring injury is expected to keep Tom Davies out until next month.

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United v Sheffield United?

"I think he’s (Chris Wilder) an outstanding manager, especially for Sheffield United with what he did a few years ago to bring them to the Premier League and have a really good first year in the Premier League. Obviously last year, it was impossible to avoid relegation, but what he is doing right now - to rebuild and make them competitive again - says a lot about his experience. It’s a big challenge. To beat a team with Chris in charge is always unbelievably difficult. We have a really good relationship apart from this and enjoy it when we face each other. Once we take a new job, there’s a few messages and we have a really good relationship."

What has Chris Wilder said about Leeds United v Sheffield United?

“I think in the world of football, people who know football and understand and have that love of it will recognise that Leeds United are a Top Six club, without a shadow of a doubt. They are an Aston Villa, they are up there for me, because of the history, the support, what they have achieved, what they have won, the players who have played for them, everything. We are not a Top Six club in English football and I'm not being disrespectful to Sheffield United, we are not. Our history, if you go right the way through our history from 1889 and where we have finished in league positions and taking into account what we have won and the players who have played for us and what we've done and where we've been, we are not a Top Six club. We'd like to be a Top 20 club and we'd like to take it as high as we can, of course, but we are at that early stage of that with the team we are putting together and how we are going about it.”

Is Leeds United v Sheffield United live on television?

Yes, the fixture has unsurprisingly been selection for live coverage by Sky Sports. The match will be broadcast live on the the broadcaster’s Football channel. Coverage from Elland Road gets underway at 19.30pm, just half an hour before kick-off. Supporters can also watch a live stream via the Sky Sports app, which is available via smart phones and tablets. Sky Sports customers can also watch the action on Sky Go.