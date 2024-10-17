Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to welcome Sheffield United to Elland Road.

Leeds United are back in action on Friday as they welcome Sheffield United to Elland Road for a massive Championship clash. Daniel Farke’s side went into the October international break unbeaten in four but face arguably their toughest test of the campaign against a Blades outfit yet to taste defeat.

Farke confirmed on Wednesday that he will have Dan James and Manor Solomon available, although late decisions will need to be taken on the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Ao Tanaka. And ahead of Friday’s Elland Road clash, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Danish pair linked

Leeds have been named as a ‘possible landing spot’ for two Danish stars impressing at Red Bull Salzburg. The Daily Mail name forward Adam Daghim and midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard as potential future targets for Elland Road recruitment chiefs.

Links between Leeds and Red Bull clubs will only intensify going forward, following the Austrian company’s arrival at the club as front-of-shirt sponsors and minority shareholders. Whites chairman Paraag Marathe insisted that transfer opportunities between clubs will only be sanctioned to the benefit of Leeds.

Nineteen-year-old winger Daghim has become a regular starter at Salzburg and has three goals in nine games for Denmark Under-19s. Kjaergaard, meanwhile, is only 21 but already into his fourth campaign of consistent starts in Austria with experience in the Champions League and plenty of top-flight suitors.

Aaronson call

Don Goodman would be surprised to see Brenden Aaronson keep his place in the starting line-up on Friday, given his late return from international duty. Aaronson played 168 minutes for the USA, most recently completing 90 minutes as his side lost 2-0 to Mexico in Guadalajara in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Aaronson reportedly joined a host of fellow UK-based players on a private jet from Mexico but remains a doubt, given the tight turnaround for Friday’s visit of Sheffield United. And Goodman believes it would be a risk playing the American in such an important game.

“It’s the nature of the beast for these international players, especially those who play outside of Europe,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News. “The travel naturally brings on fatigue. Daniel Farke has lots of options in terms of where he plays Aaronson, but it’d be a real surprise to me if he was to start him against Sheffield United. You’d imagine a place on the bench would be the order of the day. I wouldn’t start him in a massive, massive game.”