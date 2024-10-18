Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s team of Leeds United fan jurors offer their predictions for this evening's Championship fixture with Sheffield United.

Leeds United return from an international break to host Championship promotion rivals once again this evening, with Sheffield United the visitors to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side haven’t lost since that 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley, which followed the September break, but welcome a Blades side who remain unbeaten from their opening nine league games.

Farke confirmed on Wednesday that he will have Dan James and Manor Solomon back, while late decisions will need to be taken on late international returnees Brenden Aaronson, Ao Tanaka and Junior Firpo. And ahead of a huge Yorkshire derby, the YEP’s Leeds United jury have had their say.

NEIL GREWER

The main talking point around this game will be the response of Illan Meslier to his faux pas last time out. I expect him to retain his place in the team and Sheffield United will seek to test him early on so we may see Leeds being extra cautious to help the keeper recover confidence.

Even without the Meslier issue this will be a stern test for Leeds with the Blades unbeaten, however Sheffield United have been gifted a few goals, and some results have flattered them. Leeds have not been outplayed by anyone this season in the Championship, having played three of the teams above them, and they have managed most games well, taking points off title contenders.

So, a stalemate in this game will not be a bad result for either team. They are probably the best two teams in the league. Midfield will be an interesting battle tonight with the Blades parading Gus Hamer as their key player. The signing of Kieffer Moore was another shrewd move, however I can see Leeds shading this game – we are certainly due some luck!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Sheffield United 1.

ANDY RHODES

Following another international break, Leeds United are getting ready for their second major battle of the season. If the Burnley game was a warm-up, a Friday night showdown with Sheffield United is the main event. This game feels big for both sides, with each challenging for the automatic promotion places.

The Yorkshire derby element adds to the occasion, while United’s signing of Jayden Bogle and pursuit of Gus Hamer and Chris Wilder’s well-known feelings towards the Whites, only add more weight to the game. Wilder rested Hamer in the Blades’ last league game, knowing that one more booking would have ruled his star man out of this contest. Leeds, meanwhile, will face this challenge with an injury-hit squad and players returning late from international duty.

After the Sunderland game, Leeds need this to be another of Elland Road’s special nights, one where the atmosphere rises and the crowd engulfs the opposing team. A win against a local promotion rival would be the perfect settler after the last game.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Sheffield United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

So, here we go again in this stop-start Championship season in which the football authorities seem determined to prevent any side from enjoying any real momentum. When we restarted after the first international break, we suffered our first league defeat of the season, a 1-0 home defeat against Burnley. But it’s hard to claim that was entirely the fault of the break; no-one was missing from the expected line-up and, to be honest, Leeds dominated and should have won if only we could have hit a barn door that day!

I’m nervous that, this time, we might not see everyone return in time or in a condition ready to play and, as a result, the Blades may be sharper than we are. With injuries already limiting our options, we can’t afford to lose anyone else as we face up to a buoyant Sheffield United that jointly heads the table. If we can field our strongest XI, then, just as we should have beaten Sunderland, we ought to be good enough to shade this one too. Sadly, I cannot bring myself to believe we’ll be lucky enough to have everyone return fit and raring to go and hence I’m braced for another annoying defeat.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Sheffield United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

A tasty West v South Yorkshire derby awaits Leeds on their return to Championship action tonight. The Blades are top and have Chris Wilder as manager so Daniel Farke’s men will want to put pressure on them after the last game at Sunderland brought last-minute drama and dismay for them.

After a summer of changes both teams seem on track to battle out for a place in the Premier League. Yes, it’s very early to say that but Leeds need to get three points out of this game to keep in contention. United should also have Dan James and Manor Solomon back after missing recent games. Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell did well at Sunderland and will continue in midfield. Both are considered number 8s or 10s but with Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu sidelined they will be the ones that keep the ‘engine room’ functioning.

There have been some good games between the two and one that sticks out more than most - a 4-0 win for Leeds in which the famous commentary said: “Go on Gary [Speed] get one yourself. 4-0”. A scoreline like that isn’t likely, but a win would be fantastic.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Sheffield United 1.

MIKE GILL

Tonight, Leeds will be giving a big Elland Road welcome to Sheffield United and their irritating manager, Chris Wilder. After the second and even more futile international break, the old stadium should be rocking under the floodlights, as football-hungry fans pack it out again. Of the relegated sides, the Blades have performed the best and share the top-of-the-table spot with Sunderland.

They are still unbeaten and have only conceded three goals, which is impressive by any measurement. This is going to be a stern test for the Whites, and they will need all their top players to be on their best form. They will also need to adopt a positive mindset for this one and remember that despite the heart-breaking finale at Sunderland, they won a moral victory there.

We all know that if Willy Gnonto and company are in top form, then Leeds do possess the wherewithal to unlock any defence, however tight. All the sensible money will be on a draw but supporting a football team is never a very sensible business!

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Sheffield United 0.