Leeds United welcome Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United to Elland Road this evening with Daniel Farke admitting he will be forced into making some late decisions on who makes his starting line-up and matchday squad.

Several Leeds players have spent time away from Thorp Arch this week whilst representing their respective countries with some returning just a day before tonight's resumption of Championship action.

Brenden Aaronson, Junior Firpo and Ao Tanaka are the three Farke is likely to make decisions on given the distance travelled and minutes played over the past fortnight, whilst the remainder of his squad is looking somewhat healthier with a return to contention for Dan James and Manor Solomon.

Here is the lineup we're expecting at Elland Road tonight.

Despite his Stadium of Light mishap, Farke has stuck by his goalkeeper in the press and will most likely do so by naming him in the lineup.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

The right-back will go up against his former teammates for the first time since switching Bramall Lane for Elland Road.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Already on four yellows, so will need to be careful to avoid a suspension with Wober and Ampadu also out injured.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Skipper in Ampadu's absence.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Plenty of football during the international break but at nowhere near the intensity of a Championship fixture.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Involved for Japan this week in a 1-1 draw with Australia but back in time to start vs the Blades, most likely as the deeper of the two central midfielders.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

