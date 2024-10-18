Several Leeds players have spent time away from Thorp Arch this week whilst representing their respective countries with some returning just a day before tonight's resumption of Championship action.

Brenden Aaronson, Junior Firpo and Ao Tanaka are the three Farke is likely to make decisions on given the distance travelled and minutes played over the past fortnight, whilst the remainder of his squad is looking somewhat healthier with a return to contention for Dan James and Manor Solomon.