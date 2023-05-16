Leeds United ‘set to make’ big decision on player after underwhelming spell

Leeds United are reortedly ready to allow Stuart McKinstry to depart the club on a free transfer this summer when his current contract comes to a close.

The young winger joined the Whites academy setup from Scottish Premiership club Motherwell in the summer of 2019 and signed his first professional deal within three months before agreeing a 12-month extension during the first month of his second season at Elland Road. McKinstry’s progress saw him make his senior debut in a Carabao Cup third round win at Fulham in September 2021 before making his Premier League bow as a late substitute in an away defeat at Tottenham Hotspur two months later.

Leeds’ Stuart McKinstry in pre-season July 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first loan move of his career came ahead of the current season as the 20-year-old returned to former club Motherwell on a year-long deal and then-Well manager Steven Hammell revealed why he had moved to take the youngster back to Fir Park, telling the club’s official website: “I’ve worked with Stuart before and know exactly what he is capable of.

“He has progressed in his time down south and having the experience of being in and around the first-team has been beneficial for him. He is an excellent addition to the squad and I look forward to seeing what he produces this season.”

However, McKinstry has made just 12 starts in all competitions and has struggled to make a significant impact over the course of the season. The arrival of Stuart Kettlewell has further hampered his chances of impressing and the youngster has seen just five minutes of action in Motherwell’s last nine league games.