The Whites went a goal up against Newcastle United and could have made it 2-0 when a first half penalty was awarded, but Nick Pope saved Patrick Bamford's effort. Their visitors then equalised with a spot-kick of their own and earned another in the second half, Callum Wilson perfect from 12 yards on both occasions to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead.

But the hosts, who have crumbled in certain games recently after conceding goals, fought back to level and then held out to secure a point despite going down to 10 men when Junior Firpo saw red.

"That's the story of Leeds United's season maybe, even the last 18 months, where everything is going to go against you, it certainly did," said Robinson in an interview with LUTV.

"Looking to go 2-0, we haven't managed that, then sat at 1-1 and think you've cleared a header but suddenly it's a penalty and you're 2-1 down. But the one big thing we're probably the most proud of is the way they reacted at 2-1. In recent games maybe at certain stages heads would go."

Robinson credited the fans and players for staying together and inspiring each other admid the adversity. He believes Allardyce is a manager who can motivate players to battle like they did late on.

"I've known him for a long, long time," said the assistant.

"And one thing he gives us, his presence is incredible in the dressing room. And sometimes our that presence and personality - you can't help like that and you can't help but want to play for him. One thing we're immensely proud of as staff, and certainly the gaffer, is the desire the players showed."

NEW STAFF - Sam Allardyce brought Karl Robinson into Leeds United as his assistant, with Robbie Keane joining at the same time. Pic: Getty

Digging in and making it awkward for the opposition is what Robinson associates with Leeds United, having managed against them at Elland Road in the Championship. On that occasion his MK Dons were heading for three points until the hosts fought back in the final three minutes to take a point.

Fight is one thing he says Leeds can try and guarantee right now as they face the final two games of the season and their relegation battle.

"We can't promise you all the flicks and rotations and all the tippy tappy football football people get carried away with, it's not about that right now," he said.