Last night’s Premier League action saw Leeds United’s relegation rivals Leicester City suffer defeat at the hands of Liverpool meaning the race to avoid the drop has become a bit clearer.

The five clubs still fighting to avoid the two remaining spots in the bottom three all have just two matches remaining and 18th placed Leeds United take on West Ham this weekend with the London club currently six points ahead of them. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window fast approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, along with Aston Villa, are said to be ‘checking out’ a highly sought after Ligue 1 star who looks set to become a free agent this summer. Elsewhere, it looks like the Whites have missed out on the signing of a promising youngster who appears to have joined Celtic instead. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 16:

Leeds United and Aston Villa ‘checking out’ possible free agent

Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen has had ‘a lot of scouts checking him out’ amid interest from Leeds United, according to a report from Give Me Sport. The report references quotes from Italian journalist and transfer ‘guru’ Fabrizio Romano who says the 27-year old is likely to leave the French club as a free agent this summer.

Leeds are also said to be joined in their interest by Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Marseille, Sevilla, Wolfsburg and Galatasaray. The report also claims, understandably, that United’s position as a top flight club will have an impact on their ability to attract the Dutchman to Elland Road.

Celtic ‘win race’ for Newcastle and Leeds linked teen

Earlier this year, Scottish newspaper the Daily Record claimed that Leeds United and Newcastle United were competing with Rangers for the signing of talented teenager Filip Skorb. However, it now appears that all three have missed out on the striker who has been turning out for Portobello Community Football Academy just outside of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad