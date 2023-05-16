Leeds United have just two games left to earn their place in the Premier League next season. After it was confirmed Southampton will drop to the Championship, two relegation spots remain and four teams are fighting tooth and nail to make sure they aren’t occupying them on May 28th.

The Whites are currently 18th on 31 points, one point above Leicester City in the spot below them. Everton and Nottingham Forest are both hovering above the drop zone and cannot afford to drop points in these final two matches.

We’ve taken a look at what each team needs in order to avoid relegation and secure their place in the Premier League for another season.

How many points do Leeds need to stay up?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United applauds the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on May 13, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The maximum amount of points Leeds can finish with is 37, and they must win both of their remaining games to be in with the best chance of staying up. They will face West Ham and Spurs in their final two matches.

Sam Allardyce’s side are guaranteed to finish higher than Leicester if they pick up six points, but they will still be heavily relying on Everton or Forest to slip up. If Everton lose or draw one of their games, or if Forest lose or draw both of theirs, Leeds will be safe.

Leeds could also afford to pick up one win and one draw, providing Everton only earn three points, but this will put the two level on points and decide the survivor via goal difference.

How many points do Leicester need to stay up?

Leicester are in the worst position of the four teams in question. Even if they win their last two matches against Newcastle and West Ham, their fate is still out of their hands.

The Foxes can finish with a maximum total of 36 points. This means in order to avoid relegation, they would need Leeds to drop points, as well as either Everton or Nottingham Forest.

To stay up, Leicester need Leeds to lose or draw one of their games, Everton would also need to lose a match or draw both. The Toffees could also win and draw one, as based on current goal difference, Leicester would sneak through.

Forest would need to lose both matches for the Foxes to overtake them, or draw both to have it decided on goal difference.

How many points do Everton need to stay up?

Thanks to their shock win over Brighton, Everton gained a huge lifeline. However, their hopes were dampened once again after Manchester City put three past them last time out.

The Blues can finish with 38 points at the most, meaning they will be safe if they win their last two games against Wolves and Bournemouth. They can only afford to drop points if both Leeds and Leicester do the same.

If Everton lose or even draw one match, both sides could potentially leapfrog them, providing they win their remaining games.

How many points do Nottingham Forest need to stay up?

Nottingham Forest currently lead the relegation pack and stand the best chance of staying up, but they are still very much at risk. With 34 points in the bank, they could finish with a maximum of 40. If they can beat Arsenal and Crystal Palace, they will avoid the drop.

They can also afford a win and a draw, as this will still mathematically keep them up regardless of other teams’ results. But if Forest drop any more than two points, they will be relying on the three clubs beneath them to follow suit.