Ex-Leeds coach Mark Jackson has left his role as MK Dons manager following the team's relegation to League Two. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

MK Dons were unable to preserve their third tier status on the final day of the League One season and subsequently decided to part ways with Jackson and backroom staff members Aaron Dagger and Robbie Stockdale.

Via the League Managers’ Association, Jackson has released a statement, outlining his thanks to the Dons supporters and staff, his hopes for the future and regret at being unable to save the team from relegation during his half-year spell in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity to manage MK Dons. I built a strong relationship with the Chairman Pete Winkelman, Liam Sweeting and Simon Crampton during my time in charge and have full respect for them and the Board.

“I am disappointed we couldn’t get the job over the line but we gave everything to try and secure the club’s League One status. We had seen enough to know that with continued evolvement of the squad and progress with our style of play, combined with a full pre-season we would have been ready to lead the club back to League One.

“Unfortunately, this will not be possible, but I would like to thank the players for the commitment and hard work they gave to us every day. It was a pleasure to work with you all.”

“Thank you to my coaching staff Aaron Dagger and Robbie Stockdale who joined me on this journey. Your support and expertise have been exceptional. To all the club staff, I thank you for your dedication, you were willing to embrace new ideas and be open-minded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to the MK Dons fans for the support they gave us during a challenging period for the club, I enjoyed my time with you all. I believe the fans are the bedrock of any football club. Stay strong in your support of the team and I wish the club every success in the future.

“I have learnt a lot in a short space of time and I am now preparing to be ready for my next opportunity.”