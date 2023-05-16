The YEP compiles the best pictures from Leeds United Under-21s’ successful 2022/23 season in which the team secured promotion via the play-offs in front of 12,600 at Elland Road.
Led by skipper and top scorer Mateo Joseph, Leeds’ youngsters celebrated their promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1 on Monday night, having seen off Nottingham Forest in the play-off final.
Here are the best photos from the young Whites’ successful campaign.
1. Play-off winners: Leeds United U21
Leeds United Under-21s' players and staff celebrate their promotion at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United) Photo: Leeds United
2. Play-off winners: Leeds United U21
Leeds United skippers Harry Christy and Mateo Joseph lift the PL2 play-off final trophy at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United) Photo: Leeds United
3. Full time whistle: Leeds U21s are promoted
Leeds U21s are promoted after defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the play-off final. Archie Gray bows his head and punches the air with both fists Photo: YEP
4. Semi-final celebration: Mateo Joseph
17-goal striker Mateo Joseph scores Leeds' equaliser at Elland Road in their eventual 2-1 play-off semi-final win versus Aston Villa (Pic: Leeds United) Photo: Leeds United