Best Leeds United U21 pics gallery from triumphant 2022/23 campaign as young Whites seal promotion

The YEP compiles the best pictures from Leeds United Under-21s’ successful 2022/23 season in which the team secured promotion via the play-offs in front of 12,600 at Elland Road.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 16th May 2023, 09:50 BST

Led by skipper and top scorer Mateo Joseph, Leeds’ youngsters celebrated their promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1 on Monday night, having seen off Nottingham Forest in the play-off final.

Here are the best photos from the young Whites’ successful campaign.

Leeds United Under-21s' players and staff celebrate their promotion at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)

1. Play-off winners: Leeds United U21

Leeds United Under-21s' players and staff celebrate their promotion at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United) Photo: Leeds United

Leeds United skippers Harry Christy and Mateo Joseph lift the PL2 play-off final trophy at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United)

2. Play-off winners: Leeds United U21

Leeds United skippers Harry Christy and Mateo Joseph lift the PL2 play-off final trophy at Elland Road (Pic: Leeds United) Photo: Leeds United

Leeds U21s are promoted after defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the play-off final. Archie Gray bows his head and punches the air with both fists

3. Full time whistle: Leeds U21s are promoted

Leeds U21s are promoted after defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the play-off final. Archie Gray bows his head and punches the air with both fists Photo: YEP

17-goal striker Mateo Joseph scores Leeds' equaliser at Elland Road in their eventual 2-1 play-off semi-final win versus Aston Villa (Pic: Leeds United)

4. Semi-final celebration: Mateo Joseph

17-goal striker Mateo Joseph scores Leeds' equaliser at Elland Road in their eventual 2-1 play-off semi-final win versus Aston Villa (Pic: Leeds United) Photo: Leeds United

