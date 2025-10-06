Leeds United's season ticket prices compared to Man Utd, Everton and other Premier League rivals

How does the cost of the most expensive season ticket at Leeds United's Elland Road compare to other clubs in the Premier League?

Elland Road was sold out once again on Saturday as Leeds United suffered their first home defeat of the Premier League season against Tottenham Hotspur.

The demand for tickets at the Whites famous old home has always been high and the Elland Road faithful are known for being one of the most loyal and passionate fanbases in the world.

It seems increasingly likely the sold-out signs will be up at each and every home game as Daniel Farke’s men look to preserve their place in the Premier League after securing promotion with a Championship title win last time out and there will be disappointment for non-season ticket holders.

But how does the most expensive adult season ticket at Elland Road compare to other clubs across the top flight of English football?

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Fulham is a whopping £3084.

1. Fulham

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Fulham is a whopping £3084. | Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is £2223.

2. Tottenham Hotspur

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is £2223. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Arsenal is £1726.

3. Arsenal

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Arsenal is £1726. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at West Ham is £1720.

4. West Ham United

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at West Ham is £1720. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Manchester City is £1600.

5. Manchester City

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Manchester City is £1600. | Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Bournemouth is £1164.

6. Bournemouth

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Bournemouth is £1164. | Getty Images

