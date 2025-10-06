Elland Road was sold out once again on Saturday as Leeds United suffered their first home defeat of the Premier League season against Tottenham Hotspur.

The demand for tickets at the Whites famous old home has always been high and the Elland Road faithful are known for being one of the most loyal and passionate fanbases in the world.

It seems increasingly likely the sold-out signs will be up at each and every home game as Daniel Farke’s men look to preserve their place in the Premier League after securing promotion with a Championship title win last time out and there will be disappointment for non-season ticket holders.

But how does the most expensive adult season ticket at Elland Road compare to other clubs across the top flight of English football?

1 . Fulham The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Fulham is a whopping £3084.

2 . Tottenham Hotspur The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is £2223.

3 . Arsenal The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Arsenal is £1726.

4 . West Ham United The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at West Ham is £1720.

5 . Manchester City The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Manchester City is £1600.