Leeds United v Tottenham live: Early team news, predicted line-up, TV details, weather latest in Storm Amy

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 10:04 BST
Early team news as Leeds United take on Premier League visitors Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Leeds United face Tottenham Hotspur in another home clash against a Premier League highflyer in the last round of games before the October international break today.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by teams, in-game updates and then post-match reaction and analysis.

In the meantime, here is the early team news for the 12.30pm kick-off which is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Leeds team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke is without three key players in wingers Dan James (ankle) and Willy Gnonto (calf) plus ‘keeper Lucas Perri (quad). Young striker Harry Gray is also a doubt due to hip flexor problems.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

The weather

Not too bad all things considered, very strong gusts of wind mainly at up to 52mph and showers on and off, but they are forecast to clear up. We might even get some sunshine later. But the wind is here to stay and that’s making it feel several degrees colder than it is - about ten degrees but real feel six. So wrap up. Game will be an interesting watch in this wind.

The railings have had it

Looking good despite the weather

Good morning from Elland Road in Storm Amy!

