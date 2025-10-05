Premier League attendances: Leeds United's Elland Road average vs Man Utd, Sunderland, Spurs and more

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

A look at how Elland Road's average attendance stacks up against Leeds United's Premier League rivals.

Leeds United fans witnessed their first league defeat inside Elland Road for over a year on Saturday as their side lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur. Goals from Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus secured all three points for the away side, with Noah Okafor’s close-range tap in proving little more than a consolation.

Daniel Farke insisted his side were ‘better in all aspects’ than Spurs on Saturday and despite the disappointing result, Leeds were given a great reception from those inside Elland Road throughout the game and after full-time. Those fans have already made a huge difference in four home games and will continue to do so for the 15 remaining Premier League games.

Leeds will need the support of every fan inside Elland Road which has been packed out at every opportunity, come rain, shine or storm. Below, the YEP looks at how the Whites’ average attendance racks up against their Premier League rivals.

The average attendances of all 20 Premier League clubs in a league table.

1. Premier League attendance table

The average attendances of all 20 Premier League clubs in a league table. | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,154

2. 20. AFC Bournemouth

Average attendance: 11,154 | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Average attendance: 16,942

3. 19. Brentford

Average attendance: 16,942 | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Average attendance: 21,479

4. 18. Burnley

Average attendance: 21,479 | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Average attendance: 25,049

5. 17. Crystal Palace

Average attendance: 25,049 | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Average attendance: 27,984

6. 16. Fulham

Average attendance: 27,984 | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

