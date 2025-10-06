Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Leeds United fell to a third defeat of the Premier League season as Tottenham Hotspur left Elland Road with a 2-1 success - but what the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say including complete agreement on the best Whites player against Thomas Frank’s side but a ‘big problem’ emerging for Daniel Farke’s team.

MIKE GILL

On Saturday, in filthy conditions, United lost by the odd goal in three, but somehow, it was impossible to feel too badly about it.

The thing is that although there is a long, long way to go, the Whites have proved that they are capable of competing at Premier League level.

Leeds were first out of the traps and pinned Spurs back in the early exchanges, with Joe Rodon hitting the post with a header. Mathys Tel broke the deadlock on 23 minutes when he ran on to a through ball from the impressive Mohammed Kudus.

Pascal Struijk could not catch him but stuck his foot out, deflecting the shot past a helpless Karl Darlow.

Eleven minutes later, the Whites were back in the game when Dominic Calvert-Lewin set Brenden Aaronson up, the American lashed a shot goalward to see it parried away by Guglielmo Vicario.

The ball came straight to Noah Okafor at the far post. He duly slotted the ball home to the delight of the Elland Road crowd.

The Londoners ramped up the pressure in the second half, and Kudus dribbled his way across the Leeds area before scoring a fine goal

United refused to capitulate and fought back, but sadly to no avail.

Man of the match: Noah Okafor.

“Leeds must learn how to do that”

DAVID WATKINS

Another case of ‘what might have been’. Leeds were competitive throughout, but missed too many big chances, and crucial moments favoured Spurs.

We also saw again how mistakes are punished at this level.

There were early big chances for Joe Rodon, a header that struck the woodwork, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who delayed and then missed the target. Between those Leeds chances, Tel’s shot took a deflection sufficient to beat Karl Darlow.

The Spurs’ lead was brief, though, and good work from DCL set up Brenden Aaronson. Vicario initially saved, but Okafor stabbed home the loose ball. Spurs then hit the bar, and Kudus spooned a great chance over in a chance-laden first half.

After the break, the deflection on another DCL shot wasn’t enough to beat Vicario, and then came a costly mistake as Gudmundsson allowed Kudos to get past and shoot past Darlow with yet another favourable deflection.

Joel Piroe's late shot needed a bigger deflection, but instead, Lady Luck sent that one close enough to Vicario to push it away. Fine margins.

Spurs employed all the dark arts to close out the game; ugly and annoying, but effective. Leeds must learn how to do that.

Man of the match: Noah Okafor.

SO CLOSE: Leeds United defender Joe Rodon sees his header smack back off the post. | Getty Images

KEITH INGHAM

In abysmal conditions Leeds’ unbeaten home run ended with a 2-1 defeat to Spurs.

The defeat came because once again Leeds failed to take opportunities while Spurs took two of theirs, albeit their goals came through deflections.

The inability to finish is becoming a big problem that could be detrimental to their chances of staying up.

Leeds could have been in front in the opening minutes but Joe Rodon headed against the post.

They also had another opportunity but Calvert-Lewin failed to hit the target.

As last week showed, if you don’t take your chances you pay for it, Tel beating Darlow with a deflected shot just after 20 minutes. Leeds though, as last week, sought an equaliser and after Aaronson’s superb shot was saved, Okafor netted from close in.

Spurs went ahead through another deflected shot by Kudos just before the hour. As the rain poured down Leeds had opportunities to level but failed to take both of them.

Calvert-Lewin failed to beat Vicario from just outside the six-yard box and substitute Piroe brought the best out of Vicario in injury time.

It’s hoped that Willy Gnonto is fit for two really important games after the international break. Leeds really could do with someone who offers a little bit of ‘magic’

Man of the match: Noah Okafor.

“Seemingly unwilling to punish”

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United were unfortunate whilst Spurs were efficient.

Both Spurs goals, one in each half, were deflections off the unfortunate Pascal Struijk which gave Karl Darlow no chance. Noah Okafor had equalised for Leeds, tapping in following Vicario’s save from a Brenden Aaronson shot.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a glorious chance early in the second half after taking a pass from Okafor and turning brilliantly but then putting his shot too close to Vicario who made a decent stop. A game changing moment gone!

There had been earlier and would be later attempts which, when on target, were saved. Leeds bossed the stats – apart from the one that matters.

Had Leeds equalised though, Spurs may have found another gear aided by a strong bench, but they held out, via timewasting and the ‘dark arts’ with a referee seemingly unwilling to punish.

However, once again, Leeds competed with a top team – a draw would not have flattered them and the fine details and small margins again proved costly. Despite defeat, Leeds can take positives from the game and the way the season is panning out. A disappointing, yet encouraging performance.

Man of the match: Noah Okafor.

ANDY RHODES

This may have been a first home defeat of the 2025/26 Premier League season for Leeds United but they won’t be disheartened by the performance.

The Whites matched their London opponents for the full 90 minutes and were arguably worth a point.

As usual at this level, though, it was clinical finishing that told the true story.

Spurs may have benefited from two deflections but direct running and pace caused problems, with both goals coming down Leeds’ left wing.

Putting the ball in the back of the net is what will keep Leeds away from the drop zone.

Noah Okafor found the target once again but Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed another few golden opportunities.

His goals will obviously come – he’s doing everything else right – but the Whites are looking more confident going forward with him in the side.

A break will now give Daniel Farke and his side time to refresh themselves before important games against Burnley and West Ham United.

Fans will be hoping for six points from those fixtures, and there’s no reason why we can’t get them.

Man of the match: Noah Okafor.