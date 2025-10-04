Leeds United were beaten 2-1 by Spurs on Saturday.

Leeds United were the 'better side in all aspects' in their defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, according to boss Daniel Farke.

For the second week running Leeds made a good start and could have gone ahead but found themselves 1-0 down by the midway point of the first half. Joe Rodon hit the post and Dominic Calvert-Lewin skied a shot from a great position in the home side's best first half chances, but Mathys Tel's clinical strike had Spurs ahead on 23 minutes. Leeds fought back to level, however, Noah Okafor tapping in after Brenden Aaronson's shot was saved and they were well worth the 1-1 half-time scoreline.

Tottenham's quality showed once more in the second half, Mohammed Kudus firing past Karl Darlow 12 minutes after the break and the visitors looked dangerous on numerous occasions throughout when they broke. But it was their defensive shape that frustrated Leeds the longer it went on, even if Calvert-Lewin, Sean Longstaff and Joel Piroe all got shots away from decent positions. Leeds had plenty of the ball in the latter stages but could not find a way through and so go into the international break on the back of a defeat.

According to Farke their performance was worth far more than defeat. "Very unfortunate," he said. "First overriding feeling is we're disappointed, we're playing for results, you want to win points. Apart from this I have to say just many compliments and congratulations to the lads for this performance. I would normally be disappointed with a draw, we were the better side in all aspects, more possession, passes, expected goals, shots on target, big chances created, missed, more corners. In each aspect we were the better side but football is decided by goals.

Sadly we missed too many chances and allowed ourselves one bit clumsy loss of the ball. On this level each and every little mistake is punished, not always as unlucky as today - first was a deflected strike from a situation that wasn't even really dangerous. The second Gabi wants to win the ball but then slips away and is punished with another deflection. It's tough today. They scored two goals a bit out of nothing. I think about our situations, Joe Rodon against the post, Calvert-Lewin big chance, Sean Longstaff with great shooting positions, great save from Joel Piroe. We should have scored three or four."

Farke was encouraged that even against a team playing Champions League football, with a recent European trophy in the cabinet, his men were able to create so much danger and dictate the game.

"I would have liked to think in two or three situations we would hit the target," he said. "But we played one of the top sides in the country today, playing in the Champions League, they have top class quality. To be in the game and to dominate in many periods, this is what is quite encouraging, it's what I like to see. I'm proud of how far we've come as a club and a team."

The match officials were booed from the pitch for their performance and Farke was visibly angered by a number of decisions, including time wasting that went unchecked. But after the game the German was tight-lipped on the refereeing.

"I have to be a bit careful, I don't like to comment in public," he said. "I leave it with others to comment on the referee, I comment on what I can influence. The performance of my lads. This was quite well. To be more clinical, to play without one mistake per half-time. This is what I concentrate on."