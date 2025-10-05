A new Tottenham star has served up Leeds United praise.

New Spurs star Mathys Tel has served up Leeds United praise in revealing what he was told about the football club ahead of Saturday’s clash at Elland Road.

France youth international forward Tel completed a permanent switch to Tottenham in the summer from Bayern Munich after last season’s loan move and the attacker got a first experience of Elland Road in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Twenty three minutes in to it, Tel fired Tottenham into the lead and ultimately on the way to a 2-1 success but one followed by praise for “very difficult” Leeds and the club’s home ground.

“That’s what I saw”

Speaking post match to SPURSPLAY, Tel was asked what he made of a first trip to Leeds and said: "Everybody said to me, ‘when you go to Leeds, the game is going to be very difficult.’

"That's what I saw today. It was a tough game for us but we showed a big mentality, we all worked together from the first minute until the last so I am very happy and we need to keep going. I think we deserved to win this game."