Manchester United winger 'wanted' by Whites

Manchester United winger Daniel James is reportedly wanted by Leeds United and Everton ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival. Brighton are also in the running. (The Sun).

ALL SQUARE: Between Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right, and Burnley boss Sean Dyche, left, at Turf Moor on Sunday. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds United and Liverpool are ‘genuine contenders’ to make a late summer move for Sampdoria's impressive young attacker Mikkel Damsgaard. (La Repubblica).

Red Devils hint at green light

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Dan James could leave the Red Devils before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Verdict on Sunday's draw at Burnley

Leeds signed off for the September international break with Sunday's 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Reaction from full-blooded encounter at Turf Moor

Chris Wood on Whites 'kick in the teeth'

Former Leeds striker Chris Wood has offered some Burnley perspective into Sunday's game, admitting his side were given "a kick in the teeth"

