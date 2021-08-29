The Clarets and Whites shared a 1-1 draw in Sunday's Premier League clash at Turf Moor which became an extremely physical battle in a game featuring seven yellow cards, of which there could have been more.

Leeds looked set to suffer a second defeat of the new Premier League season after former Whites striker Chris Wood put the Clarets ahead one minute after the hour.

United equalised six minutes from time through Patrick Bamford but Ayling felt Leeds failed to make the most of a series of flowing counter attacks in the first half.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FIRST HALF REGRET: For Leeds United's Luke Ayling, left, pictured in conversation with Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor. Picture by Getty.

"It was a real battle," Ayling told LUTV.

"When you come and play here you know what you are going to get and it was all that.

"I think we stood up to it quite well and the goal is a bit lucky on their behalf but then I supposed we scored a lucky goal as well.

"Probably a draw was a right result but we had a few good chances in the first half but didn't take them."

Assessing whether the draw was a good point, Ayling reasoned: "When you are 1-0 down with ten minutes to play then a point is a good point.

"But in the first half we had some great chances.

"We had some really good breakaways, we had three or four where we really should have taken advantage a bit more and a chance to go into the break leading.

"But it wasn't to be and then we conceded a sloppy goal.

"It was a good point in the end."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.