Burnley 1 Leeds United 1: Fans feel the result at Turf Moor confirms the Whites are ‘still finding their feet’ in the Premier League

Leeds United man of the match Patrick Bamford celebrates his equaliser against Burnley at Turf Moor. Picture: Steve Riding.

Leeds were contained creatively and forced into making errors. Burnley will do that to other clubs this season but, even though it is early days in the campaign, a more cohesive performance was still expected.

And attention is already turning to Liverpool, the Whites’ next game, as another measure of how far Leeds have come ... and how far they need to go.

Here’s what our fans’ panel had to say:

Former Whites striker Chris Wood nets the opening goal for Burnley during the sides' Premier League encounter at Turf Moor on Sunday. Picture: Steve Riding.

MIKE GILL

United lined up with a solid-looking defence with Llorente, Cooper and Struijk across the back.

This was partially due to the need to contain Wood and Barnes and must also have been caused by the unavailability of Klich and Firpo owing to failed Covid tests. The solidity was there but the creativity was sadly lacking as both sides struggled towards a half-time stalemate. After the teams retired at half-time it seemed that a single goal would clinch this dour encounter which would have pleased Sean Dyche more than Marcelo Bielsa.

Burnley finally took the lead when Leeds old boy Chris Wood stuck his foot out in a goalmouth melee to divert the ball past Illan Meslier. As the clock ran down, United hammered away at the Burnley goal. Their persistence was rewarded when Raphinha’s shot was blocked. It came out to Jamie Shackleton who smashed it back into the target area.

Patrick Bamford was on hand to stab in a scrappy goal of his own. This game was never going to be a classic and, on balance, the result was fair.

Man of the match: Stuart Dallas.

JACOB STARR

A point at the end of that was actually a good result, with a late Patrick Bamford equaliser earning us a draw in what was a pretty lacklustre performance.

There were few clear-cut chances for the Whites, whilst Burnley threatened on a number of occasions and took the lead through Chris Wood in the second half.

The game struggled to gather a flow, with referee Michael Oliver brandishing card after card, one of which could have been red due to Ashley Barnes’ rash challenge.

It was unlike Leeds to fail to carve out chances, and that was the case until the final 10 minutes when we suddenly realised we were in need of a goal.

Bamford recently received a first England call up, very much deserved may I add, and his 86th-minute back-post finish was most welcome.

It would have been nice to come away from Turf Moor with three points, with us yet to register a win this season amidst the first international break, and the next opponents being Liverpool in two weeks’ time.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

ANDY RHODES

With another point on the board, Leeds’ season is neither getting going nor standing still. After three tough opening games, two points may be slightly over par but far from world ending.

If not for Patrick Bamford’s equaliser, the Jury may have a much different tone. One defeat in three isn’t disastrous, but it’s not quite ideal.

Against Burnley it was always going to be a war of attrition. Sean Dyche’s 4-4-2 is hard to beat, even for a side as fluid as Marcelo Bielsa’s. The creativity of Raphinha and Jack Harrison become stifled against a rigid Burnley side, even on their worst days.

For all United’s dominance, you could be forgiven for thinking a win was guaranteed. Bamford was unlucky not to net more than once, while Rodrigo was creative in Mateusz Klich’s absence. On another day, this could have gone either way.

Later in the season Leeds will get going and these games will turn into wins. We may still be finding our feet in our second top-flight season but the best is still clearly yet to come.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds still await their first win of the 2021/22 season after a hard-achieved point at Burnley.

The 1-1 draw wasn’t a classic but I’m very pleased they left with at least a point after not the best performance.

Maybe we’ve been spoiled in the last three seasons and this current one is all about consolidating our position in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa was dealt two problems when it came to his team selection, both Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo were absent due to Covid so Leeds included Deigo Llorente in a back-three with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as wing-backs with Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo in the midfield.

I’m still of the opinion that Leeds need one player in but I’m not expecting it to happen.

If you look at the bench, there isn’t much by way of experience to make you feel that it could be enough to at least replicate last season’s top-10 finish.

A draw was an acceptable result, especially as the first half didn’t give either team much opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net.

The clearest goalscoring opportunity came via the head of Patrick Bamford but not in the place you’d expect. His defending header struck a post and bounced clear much to his relief.

Leeds’ best chance fell to Raphinha but his shot-cum-cross worried nobody as Bamford waited for a cut-back that never came.

To be honest, Burnley upped their game after the break, forcing Leeds on the back foot who repelled their hosts until just after the hour.

A corner was half cleared but fired back goalwards, Chris Woods’ extended leg diverted it past Illan Meslier and it looked as if that might be the game winner.

After Roberts and Shackleton were brought on for Llorente and the ineffectual Rodrigo, who still has to convince the majority of fans that he’s worth the 30-million quid we spent to the Spaniard, Leeds had the majority of possession but failed to trouble Burnley when it came to the final third of the field.

Just as most fans expected a defeat, Leeds created a move that ended with Bamford deflecting the ball past Pope with less than six minutes to play.

Man of the Match: Patrick Bamford, not much service but was there when needed.

DAVID WATKINS

At the end of the day, I guess we’re all happy to escape with the point from that one as it could easily have been far worse although Burnley were hanging on in the final minutes.

The loss of Matty Klich and Junior Firpo was a huge blow that highlighted again how thin our squad currently is and so, in that context, a draw is a decent return.

The problem is not just that we lost Firpo and Klich but that, as we know, also means we lose Stuart Dallas from midfield where he shines brightest.

As to the game itself, Burnley again showed they are a niggly, physical outfit who do their best to bully the opposition and it was a shame that referee, Michael Oliver didn’t seem to understand what they were doing. That, plus the fact that a few Leeds players looked below par – Rodrigo was too quiet, Luke Ayling looked a shadow of the marauding wing-back we know and love, and Raphinha hasn’t found his best form yet – also suggests we take the point, have a break, and get everyone fit and healthy ready for Liverpool.