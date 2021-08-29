Chris Wood makes Leeds United admission after 'kick in the teeth' for Burnley draw

Wood's flick from close range put Sean Dyche's Clarets in front one minute after the hour but Leeds ensured they left Sunday's Premier League clash with a draw as Patrick Bamford netted four minutes from time.

Pressed on Burnley being disappointed not to leave with all three points, Wood told Clarets Plus: "I guess you can say that, a little a bit disappointing.

"I think it's just in the way of going up and then conceding late on, it's a bit of a kick in the teeth. But that's life.

PEGGED BACK: Former Whites striker Chris Wood, left, had Burnley on course for victory after netting in the 61st minute, above, but Leeds United fought back to claim a point in Sunday's clash at Turf Moor. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

"I thought we did extremely well. The team was fantastic.

"I don't know if we deserved the win but I thought we ground it out, making ourselves a good opponent for a win."

