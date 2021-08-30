Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Whites given potential Dan James opening from Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Dan James could leave the Red Devils before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline. Leeds have been long term admirers of the winger’s talents. James started Sunday’s 1-0 win at Wolves and played 53 minutes before coming off for Edinson Cavani. Asked about James, Solskjaer told the MEN: I'm not going to discuss individual players and names. There have been a couple of enquiries for some of our players and with the signing of Cristiano we may give less playing time to a few. Dan is a Man United player at the moment." Several Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring James.