Leeds fell behind in a full-blooded contest at Turf Moor on Sunday as former Whites striker Chris Wood netted from close range one minute after the hour.

The Whites were heading for a second defeat of the new Premier League season but Patrick Bamford netted in the 86th minute to seal a 1-1 draw.

Assessing whether a point for each side was about fair, Harrison told Premier League Publications: "Yeah. It was a tough game for us right from the start.

PHYSICAL BATTLE: Burnley's Josh Brownhill, right, challenges Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, left, during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"It's very difficult to play against teams like that, that are really physical and make it hard for you to play.

"But I think we did well to come back from behind a goal and come out with a draw but I think we would have liked three points."

Asked if a clash against Burnley was as demanding and physical as the Premier League gets, Harrison admitted: "Definitely.

"You can't really prepare for games like this, no matter what you do.

"In training you have an idea about how they play but when you actually come into the game and you see how physical and how strong they are, it's really demanding."

