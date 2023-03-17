Leeds United are closing in on one of the biggest games of their season so far, facing relegation rivals Wolves on Saturday.

The Whites head to the West Midlands on the back of an encouraging home draw with Brighton, but the stalemate still saw them drop into the relegation zone. Wolves have managed to pull themselves away from the relegation zone a little under Julen Lopetegui, but they still have plenty of work to do if they want to secure survival, sitting just three points above the drop and four ahead of Leeds.

As preparations for the clash reach their final stages, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Aina links

Leeds have reportedly been trying to sign Torino star Ola Aina ‘for months’.

According to Torino Granata, the Whites made advances in January, and they are now fully ready to push ahead with their plan to sign the former Chelsea starlet. Aina has been a regular with Torino in Serie A this season after a loan spell with Fulham last term.

It’s claimed Leeds could now move to offer the Nigeria international a move back to the Premier League, as long as they are successful in beating the drop.

Grayson verdict

Former Leeds boss Simon Grayson has issued his verdict on his old club’s relegation battle.

“They’ve had some difficult weeks recently and changing managers never helps,” Grayson told Sky Sports News. “Even at the weekend it was very much a tough first-half against Brighton.

“I managed to watch that game, but they stayed in the game and managed to get a point and small steps are going to help along the way. Every point that they can accumulate could help them to hopefully then getting three points. It’s really tight down there, I think even up to Crystal Palace if my memory serves me right.