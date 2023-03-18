Gracia’s focus remains squarely on Leeds’ primary objective which is retaining Premier League status for another campaign and says that is what he has been tasked with by the club’s board since arriving three weeks ago.

The 52-year-old got off to a flying start with victory over Southampton in his first outing as Leeds boss, but has since seen his team lose to Chelsea and draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

This weekend’s fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers pits the Whites against another fellow relegation-threatened side, clubs Gracia tended to have a positive record against during his time as Watford head coach between 2018 and 2019.

Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion- Premier League at Elland Road Stadium, Leeds Photograph by Tony Johnson, 11 March 2023. Leeds head coach Javi Gracia.

Leeds begin this round of matches in the bottom three for only the third time this season. On the two previous occasions, Leeds managed to pull themselves out of the relegation zone with wins and Gracia is focused on achieving similar at Molineux on Saturday.

Even if the Spaniard is able to save Leeds from the drop, there is no guarantee he will stay on as head coach. Gracia signed ‘flexible’ terms at the end of last month, and chooses not to think about his own future beyond the end of the season.

"I want to be honest with you and all of you: I'm not thinking of that,” he told reporters on Thursday. “My target is this season and try to achieve our objective. At the end of the season, we'll see.

"In this moment I'm only focused on trying to finish the only way the supporters, the players, the club deserve and remain in the Premier League.”