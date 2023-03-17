Gray signs a two-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road running until the summer of 2025.

The highly-rated teenager is yet to make his senior Whites debut but has been named on the substitutes’ bench for several first-team fixtures under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia.

A regular for the club’s Under-21 side over the past two seasons despite his tender age, Gray has established himself as a standout in Premier League 2 and also captains England’s Under-17 age group.

Archie Gray signs pro terms at Elland Road until 2025 (Pic: Leeds United)

A statement from Leeds United on Friday afternoon read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce Archie Gray has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The young midfielder has progressed within the club’s academy system and put in impressive displays throughout the age groups, including playing for the Under-23s last season at the age of 15.

“Gray was also selected in a first-team Premier League squad at the age of 15, being named on the bench against Arsenal at Elland Road in December 2021. He went on to make the bench a further five times in the 2021/22 campaign.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Archie on signing his first professional deal and we look forward to his future progress.”

The teenager has been sidelined with foot and ankle injuries for the majority of this season but looks set to return in a starring role for Paco Gallardo’s Under-21s as they look to secure automatic promotion back to Premier League 2 Division 1 next year.