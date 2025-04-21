Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United fans are celebrating the perfect Bank Holiday Monday after the Whites secured promotion back to the Premier League

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United fans crammed into pubs in the city this evening and were able to celebrate together as the Whites secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds hammered Stoke City 6-0 at Elland Road earlier in the day, meaning that defeat for Sheffield United against Burnley - the other contenders for automatic promotion - would see the Whites confirmed as going up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a gap of a few hours to kill, some fans stuck around near Elland Road while others made their way into the city’s pubs to watch on as the Blades lost 2-1 at Turf Moor, sparking amazing scenes across Leeds.

Our video shows fans congregating at The Box, waiting for the final whistle before the moment finally arrives and that place in the top flight is confirmed.

Your next Leeds United read: 'Miles better' - Stoke City boss makes Leeds United promotion statement after drubbing