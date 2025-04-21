Watch the moment Leeds United fans in city centre pub celebrate promotion to Premier League

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 20:11 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 20:12 BST
Leeds United fans are celebrating the perfect Bank Holiday Monday after the Whites secured promotion back to the Premier League

Leeds United fans crammed into pubs in the city this evening and were able to celebrate together as the Whites secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds hammered Stoke City 6-0 at Elland Road earlier in the day, meaning that defeat for Sheffield United against Burnley - the other contenders for automatic promotion - would see the Whites confirmed as going up.

With a gap of a few hours to kill, some fans stuck around near Elland Road while others made their way into the city’s pubs to watch on as the Blades lost 2-1 at Turf Moor, sparking amazing scenes across Leeds.

Our video shows fans congregating at The Box, waiting for the final whistle before the moment finally arrives and that place in the top flight is confirmed.

