The Whites find themselves an a precarious position as we head further into the second half of the campaign, just one point above the relegation zone as things stand. Forest are not much better off, just three points ahead having played a game more, and that makes this one an important clash for both sides, and both did manage to strengthen in the January window.

In that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Ayling talks

Leeds are said to be on the road to addressing new contracts ahead of the summer, when there is likely to be interest in a number of their stars.

Despite Jack Harrison almost leaving in January, the winger looks set for a new deal at some point, but he is not the only player in line for updated terms. According to MOT Leeds News, talks are now underway with Luke Ayling over a new deal. The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Whites are keen to keep him around.

It’s reported that, financially speaking, the extended deal would be similar to his existing package.

More Harrison details

Leicester were not the only club to express deadline day interest in Jack Harrison, according to reports.

90min are now claiming that both Aston Villa and Newcastle United were interested in signing the winger. Harrison came mightily close to joining the Foxes, reportedly making his way to the East Midlands, but Leeds decided to keep the winger at the 11th hour.