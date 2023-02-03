Marc Roca is not ruling out a return to Spain in the future, but says he is enjoying life at Leeds United.

Roca joined the Whites in the summer from Bayern Munich, penning a four-year a deal and arriving in a deal worth £10 million. Since then, the Spaniard has racked up 19 Premier League appearances, playing in every game and starting 18 of the Whites’ 19 league matches so far.

The 26-year-old was signed alongside Tyler Adams following the summer departure of Kalvin Phillips, and he has quickly become comfortable in the Premier League, albeit he, like Leeds as a whole, has had his ups and downs in the first half of the season. With a long contract, Roca should be at Elland Road for a number of years, but in a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, he has admitted he would like to return to Spain some day having been away from his home country since leaving Espanyol in 2020.

Though, he also made it pretty clear he is enjoying his first taste of Premier League football at Elland Road.

“I had the option of Leeds, which suited me perfectly, but I obviously don’t rule out going back to Spain in future,” he said when reflecting on his move from Bayern. “I like the Spanish league, it is our country and where we felt most comfortable. But I am enjoying my time in England and the Premier League a lot.

“I think the level in the Premier League is growing and the competition is at the highest level to keep growing. As a professional right now, I like it a lot here.”