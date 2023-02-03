Premier League table without Rodrigo Moreno’s goals amid Leeds United striker’s injury blow
A look at what the Premier League table would look like without the goals of Rodrigo Moreno amid the Leeds United frontman’s injury blow.
Leeds United have received a crushing injury blow with Rodrigo Moreno set for months on the sidelines.
The Whites’ leading scorer will be out until the end of March, at the earliest after suffing ligament damage to his ankle, requiring a minor procedure to correct the issue. It’s hoped the frontman will return after the March international break, when Leeds may well be fighting for their Premier League lives, at least if evidence so far this season is anything to go buy.
In the meantime, Leeds will have to do without their star front man, and with that in mind, we have taken a look at what the Premier League table would look like without Rodrigo’s 10 goals. As you would expect, Leeds suffer significantly, while Wolves, Southampton, Liverpool, Bournemouth and West Ham all benefit, given the striker scored in games against those clubs.
Join us below as we take a look at the revised table...