News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Jesse Marsch press conference live: Leeds United injury updates, transfers and Nottingham Forest

Stay up to date with Jesse Marsch’s pre-Nottingham Forest press conference with live updates.

By Jamie Kemble
41 minutes ago

Jesse Marsch is back in front of the media this afternoon, and you can follow live updates right here.

The Whites are back in Premier League action this wekend, and they have a big game against a potential relegation rival in Nottingham Forest, who are just three points better off having played a game more. A win at the City Ground would be a big boost to Leeds’ survival hopes. while defeat is likely to lead to real concern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marsch should be chatting everything from deadline day transfer to injuries and much more today, and we will have live updates right here.

Stay up to date with our live blog below...

Jesse Marsch press conference live: Leeds United injury updates, transfers and Nottingham Forest

Key Events

Show new updates

The games Rodrigo will miss

Rodrigo Moreno’s two-month injury layoff was confirmed yesterday.

These are the games the striker will likely miss:

Nottingham Forest (A) - February 5

Manchester United (A) - February 8

Manchester United (H) - February 12

Everton (A) - February 18

Southampton (H) - February 25

TBD (FA Cup) - March 1

Chelsea (A) - March 4

Brighton (H) - March 11

Wolves (A) - March 18

This week’s talking points

There is plenty for Jesse Marsch to chat about in today’s press conference.

The main bit of news is that top scorer Rodrigo Moreno has been sidelined for around two months, but it will also be interesting to hear his recap of deadline day and the transfer window as a whole.

Marsch will surely be asked about Jack harrison’s failed move, as well as any other injury concerns beyond Rodrigo.

The Whites boss will also chat about Nottingham Forest and the challenges awaiting his side at the City Ground this weekend.

Marsch timings

Just a heads up that today’s press conference will begin at 1.30pm, but we’ll be here to keep you up to date with all the Leeds latest in the meantime.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Premier LeagueNottingham ForestLeeds