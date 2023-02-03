Jesse Marsch press conference live: Leeds United injury updates, transfers and Nottingham Forest
Stay up to date with Jesse Marsch’s pre-Nottingham Forest press conference with live updates.
Jesse Marsch is back in front of the media this afternoon, and you can follow live updates right here.
The Whites are back in Premier League action this wekend, and they have a big game against a potential relegation rival in Nottingham Forest, who are just three points better off having played a game more. A win at the City Ground would be a big boost to Leeds’ survival hopes. while defeat is likely to lead to real concern.
Marsch should be chatting everything from deadline day transfer to injuries and much more today, and we will have live updates right here.
Stay up to date with our live blog below...
Key Events
Rodrigo Moreno’s two-month injury layoff was confirmed yesterday.
These are the games the striker will likely miss:
Nottingham Forest (A) - February 5
Manchester United (A) - February 8
Manchester United (H) - February 12
Everton (A) - February 18
Southampton (H) - February 25
TBD (FA Cup) - March 1
Chelsea (A) - March 4
Brighton (H) - March 11
Wolves (A) - March 18
There is plenty for Jesse Marsch to chat about in today’s press conference.
The main bit of news is that top scorer Rodrigo Moreno has been sidelined for around two months, but it will also be interesting to hear his recap of deadline day and the transfer window as a whole.
Marsch will surely be asked about Jack harrison’s failed move, as well as any other injury concerns beyond Rodrigo.
The Whites boss will also chat about Nottingham Forest and the challenges awaiting his side at the City Ground this weekend.