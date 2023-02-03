Leeds United are closing in on their return to Premier League action following a cup outing last weekend.

The Whites face Nottingham Forest this weekend in a crucial clash between two sides flirting with danger. Jesse Marsch’s men are just one point above the drop zone as things stand, and this is the type of game they need to win if they want to avoid battling the drop in the second half of the season, though the loss of star striker Rodrigo Moreno to injury certaintly won’t help their case.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison considering future

Jack Harrison is said to be considering his future at Leeds after his last-minute move to Leicester City fell through.

The winger was subject to a bid from the Foxes, but the deal did not progress to the point of completion, and according to 90min, Harrison is now unsure of whether to stay long-term, given the club accepted the offer for him.

Harrison is under contract until 2024, so he will be in the last year of his deal from this summer.

Sinisterra part of Premier League claim

Feyenoord chief Dennis te Kloese has opened up on the deals he struck in the summer, including Leeds’ signing of Luis Sinisterra.

“We sold five players last summer,” Te Kloese told The Athletic. “The Premier League is seen as a big step forward from any league in Europe. The main goal for many players is to get to the Premier League.

“At a big traditional club like Feyenoord, with a large fanbase and a lot of emotion, we have the obligation to achieve things. But it’s so hard to compete when an English club comes in and makes a big offer to the club, and a big salary offer to the player.