Leeds United are patiently awaiting their return to action amid an extended break.

The Whites are in the midst of a month without action due to back-to-back postponements ahead of the international break.

Jesse Marsch’s men have put together a solid start to the new campaign, and they will be keen to build on their early season outings.

Aston Villa are next up, and that clash should be a marker for Leeds given the two sides likely have similar aims for this season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Kamada update

Eintracht Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada could become available to Leeds.

The Whites have previously been linked with the attacking midfielder, and they might just get their opportunity.

Kicker are reporting that Kamada’s contract renewal at Frankfurt is becoming increasingly ‘tricky’.

His contract expires at the end of the current season, and that means Kamada could become available for free.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds circle back to make a move, though they may feel they have enough in the attacking midfield area with Brenden Aaronson, especially given the American’s form.

De Ketelaere offer

Leeds are said to have offered as much as £35million for Charles de Ketelaere, who was heavily linked in the summer.

In the end, the attacker ended up joining AC Milan, but Club Brugge CEO Vincent Mannaert has revealed the details behind Leeds’ offer.

“Leeds United offered forty million euros (£35 million) for Charles,” he told the MidMid Podcast. “It is not that De Ketelaere was not interested. But, at that time, his preference was for AC Milan.”