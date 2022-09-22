Leeds United’s squad have discovered their individual ratings in this year’s edition of popular video game FIFA.

The world-renowned title will release its annual update at the end of the month with FIFA 23, much to the delight of football fans and gamers alike.

For Leeds supporters, the game will give them the opportunity to manager their beloved club, and to play as their favourite Elland Road stars.

But how well is United’s squad rated in-game?

For new signings Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aarsonson, and Rasmus Kristensen, FIFA 23 represents an improvement in their overall ratings.

Fellow arrivals Tyler Adams and Marco Roca have both been downgraded, however, while the likes of Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo Moreno, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Junior Firpo have also seen their ratings drop.

The only players who were part of the Whites’ squad last season who have had their ratings increased are Pascal Strujik and Adam Forshaw.