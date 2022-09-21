Leeds United are in the midst of a month without action.

The Whites have seen their last two outings postponed due to the Queen’s passing, and the ongoing international break means they will go a total of 29 days without playing.

That’s all the more frustrating due to Leeds losing heavily last time out, but generally, they have enjoyed a solid start to the new campaign.

Jesse Marsch’s men will want to continue that good start to put last season’s struggle for survival in the rear-view mirror.

As Leeds wait to get back to action, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Brereton-Diaz links

Leeds continue to be linked with Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Blackburn scared off pursuing clubs with a price tag of more than £20million, and that’s despite the striker being out of contract next summer.

Rovers now have a choice of selling Brereton-Diaz for a cheaper fee in January or losing him for nothing next summer.

With interest from the Premier League, the Chile international is very unlikely to sign a new contract.

According to Daily Mail, Leeds remain interested, and they hope to land him on a free if there is no change in his situation over the course of the January window.

Gakpo latest

Leeds are said to be keeping an eye on PSV star Cody Gakpo’s situation.

The Whites made attempts to land the winger during the summer window, but they ultimately failed to meet PSV’s asking price.

PSV chief Marcel Brands recently spoke about how Gakpo will likely have to be sold at the right price.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Leeds have not continued talks over Gakpo, but they do want to be kept in the loop ahead of January.