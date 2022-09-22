Leeds United have gone into the international break sat in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Next up for the Whites is a home clash against Aston Villa next weekend.

A couple of their players are in action tonight with Mateusz Klich for Poland and Rasmus Kristensen for Denmark.

Here are the latest headlines regarding the club...

Leeds target to be watched by Spanish clubs on international duty

Leeds target Ben Brereton-Diaz will be watched by Spanish sides including Villarreal, Valencia and Celta Vigo when Chile take on Morocco away tomorrow.

The Blackburn Rovers is attracting interest from La Liga with his contract at Ewood Park expiring at the end of the season, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Harrison tipped to leave by ex-Premier League attacker

Former Aston Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Jack Harrison could turn down a new contract offer in favour of a big money move elsewhere.

The pundit has said, as per Football Insider:

“Leeds won’t be big payers. Maybe, he’s looking at that. Football, yes, you love playing at clubs but you want to be earning as much money as possible.

“Maybe that’s going through his mind. He’ll see Dan Burn, (Kieran) Trippier (at Newcastle) and all these players going for big money wages and thinking of that himself. I don’t think he signs a new contract unless Leeds improve his pay a lot.”

Competition in Swiss attacker pursuit

Leeds will have to see off competition if they are to lure Red Bull Salzburg attacker Noah Okafor to England.

Italian news outlet CalcioMercato have reported that AC Milan are keen on signing him.

Okafor, 22, has scored seven goals in 12 games in all competitions so far this season and has been a hit in the Austrian Bundesliga over recent years.

Ticket details for Leicester City trip revealed

Jesse Marsch’s make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Thursday 20th October to face Leicester City.

The Foxes’ boss Brendan Rodgers is currenlty under pressure following their poor start to the season.